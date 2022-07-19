Dr. Thomas Takayama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takayama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Takayama, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Takayama, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington
Locations
Bellevue Urology Surgery Center1135 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-8016Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did Lazzar surgery on me last summer it was a follow up procedure that another doctor had originally performed. I was bleeding and he went in and cleaned up everything and have no prostate problems since
About Dr. Thomas Takayama, MD
- Urology
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- U Mass
- Mt Zion Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takayama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takayama accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takayama has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takayama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takayama speaks Japanese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Takayama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takayama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takayama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takayama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.