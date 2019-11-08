Dr. Thomas Swift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Swift, MD
Dr. Thomas Swift, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
My interaction with Dr. Swift was informative and calming. He explained what my symptoms were likely caused by -- and answered all my questions (no matter how 'off the wall') with aplomb and intelligence. His sense of humor was delightful and it was apparent that he cared about my case. Yes, we had to wait a long time, but Dr. Schmidt (the attending) did apologize for the wait, which made it less annoying (seems like all MDs have long waiting times between appointment and actual examinations any more).
About Dr. Thomas Swift, MD
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336234459
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Cornell-Ny Hosp|University Of Washington Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Swift has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swift using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
