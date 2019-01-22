Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southeastern Spine Center & Research Institute5922 Cattlemen Ln Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 371-9773
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with my surgery!!!!!!
About Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of VA
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
