Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Highland District Hospital, Knox Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Bio Reference Laboratories Inc.810 Jasonway Ave Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 442-3130
Hospice At Riverside and Grant3595 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5456
Ohiohealth Dublin Cancer Center6700 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 442-3130
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Knox Community Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
I can not recommend Dr. Sweeney strongly enough. He is wonderful, compassionate, straightforward and funny. I knew I was with the right doctor for me when during my first appt. to discuss my breast cancer treatment, he made the statement that I was in charge of the decision making as to what treatment (ie. whether to do chemo) his role was an advisor. When you are going through cancer treatment and feel like you have no control that was so empowering. I am now six years post cancer. Dr Sweeney continues to keep me abreast of new research and recommendations but as always, he makes it clear that I am in the decision making position! ( I have the BRCA 2 gene, Dr Sweeney is very up to date on the research and treatment recommendations for this!
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Nodular Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
