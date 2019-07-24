See All Oncologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Highland District Hospital, Knox Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sweeney works at Columbus Oncology And Hematology Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Nodular Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bio Reference Laboratories Inc.
    810 Jasonway Ave Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-3130
    Hospice At Riverside and Grant
    3595 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-5456
    Ohiohealth Dublin Cancer Center
    6700 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Highland District Hospital
  • Knox Community Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Breast Cancer
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2019
    I can not recommend Dr. Sweeney strongly enough. He is wonderful, compassionate, straightforward and funny. I knew I was with the right doctor for me when during my first appt. to discuss my breast cancer treatment, he made the statement that I was in charge of the decision making as to what treatment (ie. whether to do chemo) his role was an advisor. When you are going through cancer treatment and feel like you have no control that was so empowering. I am now six years post cancer. Dr Sweeney continues to keep me abreast of new research and recommendations but as always, he makes it clear that I am in the decision making position! ( I have the BRCA 2 gene, Dr Sweeney is very up to date on the research and treatment recommendations for this!
    Amy Whalen — Jul 24, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093711103
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
