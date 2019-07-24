Overview

Dr. Thomas Sweeney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Highland District Hospital, Knox Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Columbus Oncology And Hematology Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Nodular Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.