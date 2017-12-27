Dr. Thomas Swafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Swafford, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Swafford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.
Locations
Stillwater Histology LLC1301 W 6th Ave Ste 106, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 372-2390
Stillwater Medical Center1323 W 6th Ave, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 372-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He hasn’t been anything but kind and understanding with me. He has went out of his way to push me into his schedule!!
About Dr. Thomas Swafford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972602050
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swafford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swafford has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Swafford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.