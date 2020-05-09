See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Thomas Summer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Summer, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Summer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Summer works at Franciscan Physician Network In Lafayette in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Kwon, MD
Dr. David Kwon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Toms Augustin, MB BS
Dr. Toms Augustin, MB BS
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Robert Simon
Robert Simon
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network In Lafayette
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-4819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Gallstones
Lumpectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Gallstones
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Summer?

    May 09, 2020
    Dr. Summer saved my life. Excellent Dr. Excellent care. Very informative about procedure. Very accurate about prognosis. I would highly recommend Dr. Summer. Many Thanks to you and your amazing staff from my Family and I.
    Bryan Muir — May 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Summer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Summer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Summer to family and friends

    Dr. Summer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Summer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Summer, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Summer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780644732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Summer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summer works at Franciscan Physician Network In Lafayette in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Summer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Summer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Summer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.