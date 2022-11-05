Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultenfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD is a Dermatologist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Dunedin Dermatology Associates1022 Main St Ste R, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6710Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kept my annual appointment only to find out when I got there that Dr. Sultenfuss has retired. Broken hearted. My only choice was to see a PA. She at my insistence did a chin biopsy, that she felt was nothing. Got a call days later that I had squamous cell lesion. Was sent to their affiliate factory in Boot Ranch area for what turned out to be 7 hrs of Mohs surgery. Lesion involved my entire chin. Dr. Kim had 5 mohs surgeries going at same time that rotated in and out of surgery. What if I had NOT insisted on biopsy !!! I DO NOT RECOMMEND EITHER OFFICE.
About Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Dermatology
Dr. Sultenfuss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultenfuss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultenfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultenfuss has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultenfuss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultenfuss speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultenfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultenfuss.
