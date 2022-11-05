See All Dermatologists in Dunedin, FL
Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD is a Dermatologist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Sultenfuss works at SULTENFUSS THOMAS J MD OFFICE in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dunedin Dermatology Associates
    1022 Main St Ste R, Dunedin, FL 34698 (727) 734-6710
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Kept my annual appointment only to find out when I got there that Dr. Sultenfuss has retired. Broken hearted. My only choice was to see a PA. She at my insistence did a chin biopsy, that she felt was nothing. Got a call days later that I had squamous cell lesion. Was sent to their affiliate factory in Boot Ranch area for what turned out to be 7 hrs of Mohs surgery. Lesion involved my entire chin. Dr. Kim had 5 mohs surgeries going at same time that rotated in and out of surgery. What if I had NOT insisted on biopsy !!! I DO NOT RECOMMEND EITHER OFFICE.
    Mj — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD

    • Dermatology
    45 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1396829818
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Sultenfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultenfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sultenfuss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sultenfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultenfuss works at SULTENFUSS THOMAS J MD OFFICE in Dunedin, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sultenfuss’s profile.

    Dr. Sultenfuss has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultenfuss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultenfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultenfuss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultenfuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultenfuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

