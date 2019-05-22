See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sudela works at Texas Oncology Pain & Spine Specialists in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Oncology Pain & Spine Specialists-Rockwall
    2504 Ridge Rd Ste 201, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 697-7300
    Scenic
    6900 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 475-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 22, 2019
    He is the best, very caring. Love Dr. Sudela
    — May 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093704686
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sudela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sudela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sudela has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

