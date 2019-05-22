Overview

Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sudela works at Texas Oncology Pain & Spine Specialists in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.