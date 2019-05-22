Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Sudela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Texas Oncology Pain & Spine Specialists-Rockwall2504 Ridge Rd Ste 201, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 697-7300
Scenic6900 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-7555
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the best, very caring. Love Dr. Sudela
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Baylor University
