Dr. Thomas Sudberry, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sudberry, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ardmore, OK.
Locations
Sudberry Dental1520 N Commerce St Ste C, Ardmore, OK 73401 Directions (580) 319-4028
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
I have never been a fan of dentists because of several bad experiences. From the first teeth cleaning with the super-friendly and competent staff to the professionalism and knowledge of Dr. Sudberry I have never had a bad experience. They have changed my opinion of dentistry!
About Dr. Thomas Sudberry, DDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.