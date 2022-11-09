See All Dermatologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Thomas Su, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Su, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA

Dr. Su works at Verdugo Dermatology in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hives and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Verdugo Dermatology
    3600 N Verdugo Rd Ste 210, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 658-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hives
Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Hives
Folliculitis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Su diagnosed and treated my skin cancer on my nose. It has healed very well, and I am very happy with the results.
    — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Su, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346417276
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Su has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Su has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

