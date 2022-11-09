Dr. Thomas Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Su, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Su, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA
Dr. Su works at
Locations
-
1
Verdugo Dermatology3600 N Verdugo Rd Ste 210, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 658-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Su?
Dr. Su diagnosed and treated my skin cancer on my nose. It has healed very well, and I am very happy with the results.
About Dr. Thomas Su, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1346417276
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.