Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Stuver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Saint James Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Ur Medicine Cardiology At Brighton140 Canal View Blvd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 338-2700
St James Hospital7309 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY 14843 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Penfield1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd Ste 200, Penfield, NY 14526 Directions (585) 338-2700
- 4 2400 S Clinton Ave Fl 1, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-7800
- Rochester General Hospital
- Saint James Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376504795
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Stuver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuver has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuver.
