Overview

Dr. Thomas Stuver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Saint James Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stuver works at UR Medicine in Rochester, NY with other offices in Hornell, NY and Penfield, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.