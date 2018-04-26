Overview

Dr. Thomas Stuckey III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Field Health System.



Dr. Stuckey III works at Eye Specialists of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Woodville, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.