Dr. Thomas Stuckey III, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Stuckey III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Field Health System.
Locations
Eye Specialists of Louisiana7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565
Eye Specialists of Louisiana LLC6220 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 768-7777
- 3 625 Main St, Woodville, MS 39669 Directions (800) 222-3908
Hospital Affiliations
- Field Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both see Dr. Stuckey. He is thorough and knowledgeable. He takes his time with you. Does not rush in and out. He is let us know everything going into surgery and what to expect post-surgery.
About Dr. Thomas Stuckey III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
