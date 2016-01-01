Dr. Strandjord has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Strandjord, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Strandjord, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Strandjord works at
Locations
-
1
Neonatology1989 NE Pacific St # 356320, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
-
2
Seattle Children's Hospital4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strandjord?
About Dr. Thomas Strandjord, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467533729
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Strandjord using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Strandjord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strandjord works at
Dr. Strandjord has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strandjord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strandjord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strandjord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.