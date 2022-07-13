Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Amy K. Nelson7800 Wolf Trail CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 682-9222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 853 Jefferson Ave # E102, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The office was clean and nice. My appointment was right on time. I was out the door in 8 minutes and I got the wellness report the next day. Perfect.
About Dr. Thomas Stovall, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1912922345
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- David Lipscomb University
