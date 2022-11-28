Overview

Dr. Thomas Stonecipher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Stonecipher works at Providence Physicians Group NSG in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Laminoforaminotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.