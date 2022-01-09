Dr. Thomas Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Stone, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Saint Joseph East.
Locations
Retina Associates Of Kentucky120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3900
Louisville6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 17, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 895-2600
Southern Kentucky Eye Center Psc120 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (270) 866-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stone gave me my life back. He removed all floaters from both of my eyes. He is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Thomas Stone, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Duke University Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
