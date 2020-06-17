Dr. Thomas Stoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stoll, MD
Dr. Thomas Stoll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Stoll works at
Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Medical Center11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3000
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Dr. Stoll recently performed a total hip replacement for me last July, 2019. The recovery was miraculous. I went home the next day, WALKED into my house without a cane or crutch. On the third day I walked a half mile without a cane or crutch. Two weeks after the surgery I returned to doing pretty much everything that I normally did, but obviously just limited myself to NON strenuous heavy lifting etc. The pain was gone within the first three days. Never used crutches or canes. I haven't felt this good since I was in my late 40's and I will be 65 in July. This procedure was the most life changing operations I have ever had. There's no reason to hobble around like a zombie because your hip is messed up !! NO REASON !! Get it fixed !!! Go see this guy and get back to living !!!! GREAT JOB DR STOLL. You are a great guy and an fantastic Dr.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1487706388
Dr. Stoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
