Dr. Thomas Stocklin-Enright, DO

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Stocklin-Enright, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Stocklin-Enright works at Kaiser Permanente Cascade Park Medical Offices in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Cascade Park Pharmacy
    12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 891-6274
    ProMedica Physicians Sports Medicine
    3150 Bostwick Rd Ste A-2, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-7590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Thomas Stocklin-Enright, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972967909
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Stocklin-Enright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocklin-Enright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stocklin-Enright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stocklin-Enright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocklin-Enright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stocklin-Enright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stocklin-Enright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

