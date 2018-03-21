Dr. Thomas Stinnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stinnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Stinnett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Thomas C. Stinnett M.d. P.A.5 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 302, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 666-5242
-
2
Conway Behavioral Health2255 Sturgis Rd, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 205-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is so helpful and kind. I always look forward to talking to him.
About Dr. Thomas Stinnett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164568598
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stinnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stinnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stinnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stinnett has seen patients for Psychosis, Adjustment Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stinnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinnett.
