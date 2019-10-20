Dr. Thomas Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stern, MD
Dr. Thomas Stern, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Advanced Respiratory and Sleep Medicine16507 Northcross Dr Ste F, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 248-0000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hickory36 14th Ave NE Ste 2, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (704) 248-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stern is the top sleep doctor in town. His staff and office are also excellent. We've been coming to Dr. Stern for our son's sleep apnea since he was about 5. He's now 11 and we just love Dr. Stern; wouldn't trust anyone else. He's extremely knowledgeable, very professional and patient, and has a great bedside manner with our son. It's important to go to a specially trained pediatric sleep doctor, more so for us because our son has Down syndrome and needs a very competent specialist. He has always taken the time to explain everything in a way that's easy to understand and is always willing to answer all my questions. And I have usually have many!
About Dr. Thomas Stern, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083639439
Education & Certifications
- Case Wstn Rsrv University Metrohlth Med Center
- Case Western Res U-Metrohealth Med Ctr
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
