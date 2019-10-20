Overview

Dr. Thomas Stern, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Stern works at Champaign Dental Group in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.