Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Stengel works at
Locations
St. Anthonys Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit1200 7th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (813) 375-1483
Neurosurgical Associates of Tampa Bay603 7th St S Ste 540, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 828-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thank Dr Stengel for the extension of my life. Doc performed the first ever wide awake Brain Tumor Surgery in the history of Pinellas County on me back on 8-26-2003. Being wide a awake during the surgery helped Dr. Stengel map out where he could or couldn't remove part of the tumor that had the lesser amount of sacrifices. My Tumor was an Oligodendroglioma/Astrocytoma. Only 2.8% of all Tumors are Oligo-Astro. If I had too have Brain Surgery again I trust him. 18 years and still alive. The Average Life EXPEDACY IS 8-12 YEARS.
About Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1366471823
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stengel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stengel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stengel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stengel works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stengel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stengel.
