Dr. Thomas Stengel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin



Dr. Stengel works at Emergency Medical Associates in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.