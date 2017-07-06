Dr. Stellato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Stellato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Stellato, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stellato works at
Locations
-
1
Kingston Urological Associates40 Hurley Ave Ste 17, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-6022
-
2
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellenville Regional Hospital
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stellato?
Dr. Stellato is not only knowledgeable and capable but also caring and has a great sense of humor. He is conservative in his approach to treatment, being more concerned with good patient outcome than getting to do billable procedures or rush things.
About Dr. Thomas Stellato, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1548353675
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stellato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stellato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stellato works at
Dr. Stellato has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stellato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stellato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stellato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stellato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stellato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.