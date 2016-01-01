Dr. Thomas Stein, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stein, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Stein, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ann Arbor Periodontal2715 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 330-2038
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
About Dr. Thomas Stein, DMD
- Endodontics
- English
- 1689701914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.