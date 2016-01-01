See All Plastic Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.

Dr. Steffe works at PLASTIC & COSMETIC SURGICAL GROUP OF NEW JERSEY, P.C. in Sewell, NJ with other offices in West Deptford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Group of New Jersey, P.c.
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 256-7705
    Washington Pediatric Assoc. LLC
    1007 Mantua Pike, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 256-7705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962407221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Grad Hosp U Penn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LaSalle University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Steffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steffe has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

