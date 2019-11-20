Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steedle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Steedle works at
Locations
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very knowledgeable with a great sense of humor! He made me feel quite comfortable at such an unknowing, very nervous time. I can't believe some of these reviews are speaking of the same person... Glad I saw him before reading at the recommendation of my optometrist
About Dr. Thomas Steedle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese and German
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- W Penn Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
