Overview

Dr. Thomas Stauch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Stauch works at The Orthopedic Center in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.