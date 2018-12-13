Overview

Dr. Thomas Staton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metropolis, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Lourdes Hospital and Massac Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Staton works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Metropolis, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

