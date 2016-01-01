See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Thomas Stason, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Stason, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Stason, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Stason works at 7910 NE Failing Street, Portland, OR 97213 in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Insight Osteopathic Medicine
    7910 NE FAILING ST, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 491-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Osteopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stason?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Stason, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Stason, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stason to family and friends

    Dr. Stason's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stason

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Stason, DO.

    About Dr. Thomas Stason, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942362199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Stason, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stason works at 7910 NE Failing Street, Portland, OR 97213 in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Stason’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Stason, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.