Overview

Dr. Thomas Starc, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Starc works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.