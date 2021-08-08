Overview

Dr. Thomas Staner Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Staner Jr works at UAB Neurosurgery in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.