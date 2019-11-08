Dr. Thomas Stackhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stackhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Stackhouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Stackhouse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Bellingham Ear Nose Throat and Facial Surgery Inc.2940 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 203, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 254-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did an amazing job on my septoplasty and sinus surgery. My nose looks amazing! He listened to my questions and was very easy to talk to. I definitely will go back if I need to and recommend him. The whole staff is nice and pleasant and I felt very cared for my the surgery nurses and front desk team.
About Dr. Thomas Stackhouse, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stackhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stackhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stackhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stackhouse works at
Dr. Stackhouse has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stackhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stackhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stackhouse.
