Overview

Dr. Thomas Stackhouse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Stackhouse works at Bellingham Ear Nose and Throat in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.