Overview

Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Spillane works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

