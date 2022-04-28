Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spillane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- CA
- San Luis Obispo
- Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD
Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Spillane works at
Locations
-
1
SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center715 Tank Farm Rd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Burkitt's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spillane?
Dr Spillane was awesome for the five years that my husband had cancer. Caring, loving and always available for a same day call back, personally, by Dr. Spillane. God blessed us with the best oncologist and he helped extend my husbands life for a few years. I am forever grateful for Dr Spillane. He is the best ever
About Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1477558435
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Med Center|University Ca Irvine Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spillane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spillane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spillane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spillane works at
Dr. Spillane has seen patients for Nausea, Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spillane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spillane speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spillane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spillane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spillane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spillane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.