See All Hematologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Spillane works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center
    715 Tank Farm Rd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nausea
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Nausea
Breast Cancer
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Spillane?

Apr 28, 2022
Dr Spillane was awesome for the five years that my husband had cancer. Caring, loving and always available for a same day call back, personally, by Dr. Spillane. God blessed us with the best oncologist and he helped extend my husbands life for a few years. I am forever grateful for Dr Spillane. He is the best ever
Maridee Bell~Leage — Apr 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Spillane to family and friends

Dr. Spillane's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Spillane

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD.

About Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1477558435
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Ca Davis Med Center|University Ca Irvine Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Spillane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spillane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spillane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spillane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spillane works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Spillane’s profile.

Dr. Spillane has seen patients for Nausea, Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spillane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spillane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spillane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spillane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spillane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.