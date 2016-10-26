Overview

Dr. Thomas Spears, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Spears works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.