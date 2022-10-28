Overview

Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Spalla works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.