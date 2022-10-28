See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Spalla works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa
    456 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 273-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174732200
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Institute For Appearance and Health
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Spalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spalla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spalla works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Spalla’s profile.

    Dr. Spalla has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.