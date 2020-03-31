See All Urologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD

Urology
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Sorbera works at Pacific Kidney & Hypertension in Stockton, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prithipal S Sethi MD Inc
    1805 N California St Ste 303, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 464-3627
    Lodi Health
    975 S Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA 95240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 334-3411
    Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
    7500 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 677-4491
    Prithipal S. Sethi M.d. Inc.
    8715 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 464-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
  • Dameron Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Hydrocele
Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Hydrocele

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 31, 2020
    Mar 31, 2020
I had a 9mm Stone lodged in my ureter..I was scheduled to have a lithotripsy ..I made the mistake of reading google comments about all the potential complications that may occur. Also, thought I was going to have to have a stent placed to help me eliminate the stone fragments after the Lithotripsy. Prior to the procedure Dr Sorbera made me feel at ease and told me a stent probably would not me necessary, and it turns out it was not. I also read that being overweight could come with complication. Everything went as planned and I just need to pass the smaller fragments in the days/weeks to come. THANK YOU DR. SORBERA
    Ken — Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649382342
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSU/Ochsner
    Internship
    • Ochsner Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
