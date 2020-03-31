Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorbera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Sorbera works at
Locations
-
1
Prithipal S Sethi MD Inc1805 N California St Ste 303, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 464-3627
-
2
Lodi Health975 S Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-3411
-
3
Methodist Hospital of Sacramento7500 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (800) 677-4491
-
4
Prithipal S. Sethi M.d. Inc.8715 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (209) 464-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Dameron Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorbera?
I had a 9mm Stone lodged in my ureter..I was scheduled to have a lithotripsy ..I made the mistake of reading google comments about all the potential complications that may occur. Also, thought I was going to have to have a stent placed to help me eliminate the stone fragments after the Lithotripsy. Prior to the procedure Dr Sorbera made me feel at ease and told me a stent probably would not me necessary, and it turns out it was not. I also read that being overweight could come with complication. Everything went as planned and I just need to pass the smaller fragments in the days/weeks to come. THANK YOU DR. SORBERA
About Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1649382342
Education & Certifications
- LSU/Ochsner
- Ochsner Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorbera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorbera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorbera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorbera works at
Dr. Sorbera has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorbera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorbera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorbera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorbera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorbera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.