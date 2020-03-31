Overview

Dr. Thomas Sorbera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Sorbera works at Pacific Kidney & Hypertension in Stockton, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.