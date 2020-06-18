Overview

Dr. Thomas Sonnanstine IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sonnanstine IV works at Opg Medical Spine Columbus Olentangy River Road in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.