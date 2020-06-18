Dr. Thomas Sonnanstine IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnanstine IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sonnanstine IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Sonnanstine IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Opg Medical Spine Columbus Olentangy River Road3773 Olentangy River Rd Lowr Level, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-3946
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
12 years ago this month I had lap band surgery at St. Luke in Florence Ky. I lost 190 lbs and have kept it off for 12 years. I am half the size I was before from a 4x to a size 12. I loved Dr. Sonnastein so caring and supportive in your wait loss. I hated it when he left this area.
General Surgery
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396852927
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sonnanstine IV works at
