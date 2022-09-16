Overview

Dr. Thomas Sokol, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Sokol works at California Colorectal Surgeons in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

