Overview

Dr. Thomas Snodell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roeland Park, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med



Dr. Snodell works at Optum - Family Medicine in Roeland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.