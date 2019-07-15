Overview

Dr. Thomas Smitherman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pelham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Smitherman works at BBH Primary Care Network - Pelham in Pelham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.