Dr. Thomas J Smith, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, Holy Family Memorial, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Oconto Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.