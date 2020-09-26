Dr. Thomas J Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas J Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas J Smith, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, Holy Family Memorial, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-0111
-
2
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital855 S Main St, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 846-4680
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Door County Medical Center
- Holy Family Memorial
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He is the most caring, kind physician I have ever met. I have worked in the medial field for 44 years and am blessed to have met such a man. He explained everything to me, not assuming because of my background that I knew what was wrong with my kidneys!
About Dr. Thomas J Smith, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1649273400
Education & Certifications
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.