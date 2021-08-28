Overview

Dr. Thomas Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Smith works at Drs Poulton And Smith LLC in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.