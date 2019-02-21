Dr. Thomas Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Smith Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Smith Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dunkirk, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Brooks-TLC Hospital System.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Brooks-tlc Hospital System Inc.529 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048 Directions (716) 710-8266
Concord Medical Group PC210 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 592-8140
Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center36 Thomas Indian School Dr, Irving, NY 14081 Directions (716) 532-5582
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Easy to get an appointment, very short waiting time, fantastic staff. Dr. Smith takes the time to listen and he explains the situation in terms we can understand. He's has patience and is very compassionate.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith Jr has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
