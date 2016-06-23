Overview

Dr. Thomas Smith Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Smith Jr works at Pancare Health in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.