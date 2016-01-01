Overview

Dr. Thomas Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Skin And Laser Surgery Center in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.