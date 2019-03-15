See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Thomas Small, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Small, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Small works at Thomas C. Small MD PC in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas C. Small MD PC
    2821 Wehrle Dr Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-7609

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Constipation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2019
    I have never had such a passionate loving doctor that will do anything to help you get back your life of sobriety and never push medication on you if you dont want it but if you need it he will also evaluate the help you need he has the best groups ever they all care about ONE THING YOU AS A PAITENT AND YOUR SBRIETY AMAZING TO BE SO LUCKY TO HAVE Dr Smalls as my doctor 1
    — Mar 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Small, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497728737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small works at Thomas C. Small MD PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Small’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

