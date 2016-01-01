Dr. Thomas Slota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Slota, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Slota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Slota works at
Locations
Emad Botros M.d. S.c.3070 N 51st St Ste 402, Milwaukee, WI 53210 Directions (414) 463-2459
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Slota, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slota works at
Dr. Slota has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Slota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slota.
