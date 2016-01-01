Overview

Dr. Thomas Slota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Slota works at Emad Botros M.d. S.c. in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.