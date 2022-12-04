Overview

Dr. Thomas Slobig, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Slobig works at DESERT PULMONARY & SLEEP CONSULTANTS PLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.