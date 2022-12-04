Dr. Thomas Slobig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slobig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Slobig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Slobig, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 962-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to several pulmonary doctors and done many tests for my breathing problem for the last few years. I am grateful that Dr. Slobig is able to help me this year with his professional expertise and thoughtfulness for patients. I like the way he treats patients, showing his caring for them and trying to find ways to help them. At the end of each visit he always asked me if I had any more questions or concerns that he may help with. He is the best doctor of pulmonary I have ever met.
About Dr. Thomas Slobig, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790786507
Education & Certifications
- Va Hosp/Good Samaritan Hosp
- St Joseph Hosp
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Med Coll of WI
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Dr. Slobig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slobig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slobig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slobig works at
Dr. Slobig has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slobig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slobig speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Slobig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slobig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slobig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slobig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.