Dr. Slabaugh Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Slabaugh Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Slabaugh Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Georgetown Community Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Central Kentucky Medical Group Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C215, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6450
Chi Saint Joseph East150 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-6450
- 3 100 N Eagle Creek Dr Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-4000
- 4 1140 Lexington Rd Ste 201, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 570-3770
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Georgetown Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
He saved my husband’s life! Compassionate, thorough, and the leading expert in his field!
About Dr. Thomas Slabaugh Jr, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
