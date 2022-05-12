Dr. Thomas Skelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Skelton, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Skelton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Locations
New Bern Surgical Associates PA701 Newman Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-2081Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
had Dr Skelton in New Braunfels, Texas Great man, great doctor
About Dr. Thomas Skelton, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Houston
- U TX-Houston The Methodist Hosp
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
