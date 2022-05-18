Dr. Thomas Suits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Suits, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Suits, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Suits works at
Locations
Dr Thomas C. Suits MD PA401 SE Osceola St Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 220-9871
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suits and his staff are outstanding. He helped me when I had a life threatening kidney infection /Uti, he squeezed me in very quickly for treatment. He also performed a prostate reduction procedure on me, and arranged home health Nurse to monitor/assist in my recovery. He obviously loves the field of Urology and it shows. He goes the extra mile to ensure his patients best outcomes. He also does not push anything on you, he let's you make your own informed decision, and he explains everything so you can. He also has a sense of humor and trys to lighten the mood to put patients at ease. His office is set up to do various procedures there, which is convenient. He also does good follow up after the procedure. Highly recommended him and his staff. The view of the water in his office also is very peaceful and calming.
About Dr. Thomas Suits, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1629047030
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suits accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suits works at
Dr. Suits has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Suits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suits.
